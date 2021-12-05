Watch as a player runs past a defender with ease to score a controversial goal that sparks a match-fixing investigation.

Watch as a player runs past a defender with ease, sparking a match-fixing investigation.

THIS is the shocking incident that prompted Colombian football authorities to launch an investigation into suspicious circumstances surrounding a crucial promotion match.

On Saturday, Llaneros hosted Union Magdalena and led 1-0 until the 95th minute.

Colombia’s level of match fixing is depressing, but this is hilariously depressing.

Couldn’t they have been more forthright about it?

Unión Magdalena was promoted to Colombia’s first division thanks to this goal.

A federation of scumbags.

That was the case when the visitors scored twice in the dying seconds, a situation that one senior player described as “an embarrassment for Colombian football.”

The Llaneros players appeared to back off and allow their opponents to score in a video of the game’s winning goal.

Union Magdalena’s victory ensured their promotion to the Dimayor league’s top tier.

This came at the expense of Fortaleza, which was defeated 2-1 by Bogota at home the same night.

However, after the video went viral, the Colombian soccer players’ association demanded that the incident be investigated.

“Given the cloak of doubt that the result of the match between @ClubLlanerosFC and @UnionMagdalena has generated, we ask the disciplinary commission of the @Dimayor to conduct a thorough investigation as soon as possible,” the statement said on Twitter.

Requests for comment from both clubs were not immediately returned.

Union Magdalena, on the other hand, later tweeted that the result was for those who believe that anything is possible.

Two Colombian internationals also expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation on social media.

The Union Magdalena goal was deemed disrespectful by Juventus captain Juan Cuadrado.

Matheus Uribe, a member of his national team, responded by saying it was an embarrassment for his country’s football.

During the post-match press conference, Fortaleza coach Nelson Florez sobbed.

Despite the fact that they had not done their part by winning, he questioned the outcome.

“I’m not ashamed to cry because I feel robbed,” he said.

We have the ability to lose, but not in this manner.”

