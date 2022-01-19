Watch as an alligator walks across the golf course with a fish in its mouth, stunning the golfers.

Watch as a hungry alligator walks across the golf course with a fish in its mouth, leaving golfers speechless.

GOLFERS in Florida were taken aback when an alligator strolled through the course with its lunch.

Alligators on golf courses are nothing new, with videos of the reptiles frolicking on the lush greens and fairways of southern states circulating online.

However, as one gator did recently at the Tara Golf and Country Club in Bradenton, Florida, they rarely bring their food with them.

Golfers were taken aback as they watched the gator stroll across the fairway with a large fish in its mouth.

As it made its way back to the water, the gator seemed as happy as Larry after catching the fish.

Mike Murray, a golfer, recorded the incredible moment the alligator casually walked between the golfers and shared the video on social media.

“He’s just helping his buddy get his swim on, expand his horizons and social network,” one stunned viewer wrote.

“Looks like it knew exactly how to get to the pond,” said another.

“That gator ain’t big enough to be holding up play,” said another.

“Random guy walking by gator like: ‘Yeah, this is just a normal hazard on the green,'” one observer observed.

‘There’s nothing unusual about this.’ Lol.”

“That little guy is just a baby!” someone else said. “Shoo that thing along and keep it moving!” said another.

A giant alligator took a walk on the course at the Valencia Golf and Country Club in Orangetree, Florida in November 2020, interrupting play.

“Godzilla lives in Naples!” exclaimed one of the stunned viewers of that viral video.

“That’s as big as a dinosaur!” exclaimed another.

“That thing is HUGE!!! It looks like it’s part dinosaur!! Wow,” said another.

If I saw this in person, I’d die.”

The unusually warm weather in Florida this winter has clearly made alligators feel more at ease when taking sun baths.

With winter coming to an end in March, we can expect to see even more gators strutting their stuff on the fairways.

