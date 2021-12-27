Watch as eight horses nearly cross the finish line at the same time, leaving punters baffled as to who won.

Watch as EIGHT horses nearly cross the finish line at the same time, leaving gamblers baffled as to who won.

THIS is the incredible moment EIGHT horses crossed the finish line almost simultaneously in one of the tightest finishes ever witnessed.

Diamond Jill won the Betway Insider Handicap at Wolverhampton on Boxing Day, but the commentator couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

Diamond Jill had edged it, according to Martin Harris, who was on commentary duty.

Just yards from the finish line, the 4-1 shot was neck and neck with seven other horses.

Its jockey was dressed in a pink and purple jersey and was only a few steps away from the rail.

The horses were spread across the track with a furlong to go, creating a nightmare for the race caller.

Despite the chaotic finish, he was able to identify the winner.

“It’s wide open,” Harris said.

“Diamond Jill is bursting through on the inside; it’ll be a six- or seven-way shot.”

“It’s possible Diamond Jill took it.”

“Indeed, it’s very tight.”

Diamond Jill had nicked it from 13-2 shot Rania, according to the photo finish, with Al Gaiya determined to finish third – somehow!

Despite finishing only milliseconds behind the winner, Broken Rifle placed seventh.

“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a tighter finish,” Sky Sports racing commentator Mike Cattermole said.

“How’s this for a finish!!?” ITV Racing’s Oli Bell tweeted.

Diamond Jill was the winner of the £2,700 prize, and her fans were ecstatic.

“The handicapper can rest easy tonight,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Handicapper earning his Christmas bonus,” wrote another.

“Wooow……..that’s one for the judge,” said a third.