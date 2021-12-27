Watch as Newcastle fans boo Cristiano Ronaldo after a string of misses in the Manchester United warm-up.

After a string of misses in the warm-up for the Manchester United match, Newcastle fans boo Cristiano Ronaldo.

Newcastle fans booed Cristiano Ronaldo after he missed several shots in the warm-up for their match against Manchester United.

Minutes before kick-off, the Portuguese superstar was attempting to put on his shooting boots, but a number of attempts were saved or went wide.

One free-kick from the edge of the box sailed wide of the post, much to the delight of the Toon Army in the Leazes End behind it.

Ronaldo, 36, was booed and taunted, but he shrugged it off.

“Ronaldo taking shots in the warm up,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Everybody misses the Leazes End’s cheers.”

“Huge cheers from the Leazes End every time Cristiano Ronaldo blazes a strike wide in the pre-match warm-up,” another laughed.

“Hopefully, this is a foreshadowing of what’s to come during the match.”

We’re not that gullible!”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner stunned Newcastle fans in September when he scored twice in his second appearance for the club at Old Trafford.

He’s scored eight goals against the Magpies in his career and will be looking to add to that total tonight.

United, led by Ralf Rangnick, need to win to move up to fifth place, with two games in hand on Arsenal.

Newcastle, on the other hand, is desperate for three points in order to stay in the Premier League.

