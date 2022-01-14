Watch as ONE Championship kickboxer Stoforidis brutally KOs an opponent with a left hook despite being knocked down at the same time.

Watch as ONE Championship kickboxer Stoforidis brutally KOs an opponent with a left hook despite being knocked out at the same time.

In ONE Championship’s first card of 2022, a spectacular DOUBLE knockout was almost achieved.

On Friday afternoon, Asia’s largest combat sports promotion, ONE: HEAVY HITTERS, returned to action!

The heavy hitters were on display in the main card’s curtain jerker.

With a barnburner of a one-rounder that ended in bizarre circumstances, light-heavyweight kickboxers Giannis Stoforidis and Beybulat Isaev set the tone for the rest of the show.

After landing hard left hooks on the chin just 26 seconds into the fight, the pair were BOTH floored.

But it was Greece’s Stoforidis’ thunderous shot that knocked Isaev out and gave him a huge victory in his ONE debut.

The knockout stunned fight fans around the world, as it was eerily similar to Matt Mitrione’s KO of MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator NYC in 2017.

“Double homicide,” one shocked viewer said.

“Double KO almost happened FRICK,” another said.

LMAO BRO THIS WAS CRAZYYYYY!” exclaimed another.

“Bonkers,” someone said.

“INSANITY,” chimed in another.

“Smack bang, smack bang! He’s out, he’s out! Stoforidis!” yelled commentator Michael Schiavello.

“Bravo, Stoforidis! Bravo, Stoforidis! It’s a win for Greece, a win for Giannis Stoforidis!” “Bravo, Stoforidis! Bravo, Stoforidis!”

Stoforidis’ victory ended Russia’s Isaev’s two-fight winning streak.

He also became the second-fastest KO winner in ONE’s Super Series history.

