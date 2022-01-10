Watch as Porto’s players and bench erupt as manager Sergio Conceicao sends on his 19-year-old son, who scores the game-winning goal.

Watch as Porto’s players and bench erupt with joy as manager Sergio Conceicao sends on his 19-year-old son, who scores a dramatic last-gasp winner.

Sergio Conceicao, the manager of PORTO, saw his own son Francisco score a last-gasp winner against Estoril Praia after coming off the bench late in the game.

Sergio, a former Portuguese international, saw his team come from behind twice to tie the game at 2-2 in the 84th minute.

The Porto manager then turned to his 19-year-old son for inspiration as they looked for all three points with three minutes remaining in the 90-minute match.

And the adolescent made an immediate impression as he dashed home from the bar with only 60 seconds left on the clock.

Francisco ripped off his shirt and ran to the corner flag with his teammates, bench, and coaching staff to celebrate.

But he quickly realized he wanted to savor the moment with his father and dashed over to the touchline to join him.

Sergio embraced him and kissed him on the cheek before slapping him on the head several times passionately.

And Porto held on in stoppage time to win the Primeira Liga title by a score of 3-2.

Porto’s three-point lead over defending champions Sporting Lisbon has been maintained as a result of the late win.

Despite his outstanding late-game performance, Francisco still has a long way to go if he wants to emulate his father’s successful career.

Sergio made 526 appearances for Porto, Lazio, and Inter Milan during his career, scoring 73 goals.

Between 1996 and 2003, he played 56 times for the Portugal national team, scoring 12 goals.

Sergio represented his country at two major tournaments: Euro 2000 and the 2002 World Cup.

His best performance for the national team came at the Euros 21 years ago, when he scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Germany.

Meanwhile, his young son has only made 34 appearances for Porto so far, with the dramatic goal against Estoril Praia being only his second.

