Watch as Rodri is pelted with objects after taunting Arsenal fans with celebrations, as BT Sport apologizes for their offensive language.

Watch as Rodri is pelted with objects after taunting Arsenal fans with celebrations, as BT Sport apologizes for the offensive language.

Arsenal supporters hurled abuse at Manchester City midfielder Rodri after the champions claimed victory.

In stoppage time, the Spaniard scored the game-winning goal for City, giving the visitors a 2-1 victory at the Emirates.

At The Emirates, Man City wins it LATE.

Rodri slams the ball into the net, igniting wild celebrations…

11 straight victories! pic.twitter.comH9gaKAYqgo

Rodri, ecstatic, ripped off his shirt and dashed over to the bemused Arsenal supporters to celebrate.

The Emirates corner where Rodri was celebrating erupted in rage and attempted to pelt the midfielder with bottles and other items.

Rodri was pelted with so much trash by the crowd that bottles littered the corner.

The mess was quickly cleaned up by Arsenal’s stadium staff, and the game was eventually resumed.

