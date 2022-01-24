Watch as rowdy Cardiff fans demolish Bristol City’s toilets and tear down the ROOF.

Watch as rowdy Cardiff fans devastate Bristol City’s toilets and tear down the ROOF.

CARDIFF fans trashed the toilets in the away end at Ashton Gate after the club’s 3-2 defeat to Bristol City.

On social media, footage has emerged of supporters destroying the facilities by tearing down roof panels in both the male and female restrooms.

Wires were dangling from the ceiling, and insulation was strewn across the floor.

A small amount of water was visible on the floor, indicating that a few of the traveling Cardiff faithful may have broken a pipe.

The fans’ actions have been condemned by the Bluebirds, who have offered to cover the costs.

Glen Williams, Cardiff’s correspondent for Wales Online, has taken to social media to claim that the club and Bristol have reached an agreement over the damages.

“I spoke with the club this morning,” he tweeted on Sunday.

“They say they’re ‘extremely disappointed’ by the actions of a small group of Ashton Gate fans who smashed up the toilets.”

“Cardiff has approached Bristol City with an offer to compensate for the damage.”

The Robins will examine CCTV footage to see if the culprits can be identified, according to Bristol Live.

Cardiff has also stated that it will assist Bristol and the police in their investigations, according to Wales Online.

James Collins’ 31st-minute goal gave Cardiff the lead against Bristol on Saturday.

However, their lead was short-lived, as Chris Martin equalized for the hosts before doubling his tally just after the hour mark.

Andreas Weimann of Austria made it 3-1 in the 70th minute, but Max Watters of England equalized in stoppage time.

Cardiff is now in 20th place, four points above the relegation zone.

