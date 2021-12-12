Trending
Watch as the handshake between Urban Meyer and Mike Vrabel goes viral.

Urban Meyer and Mike Vrabel’s Handshake Has Gone Viral

Jacksonville’s situation is rapidly deteriorating.

On Sunday, the Jaguars were defeated 20-0 by the Titans.

The post-game exchange between coaches Urban Meyer and Mike Vrabel quickly went viral on social media, with Meyer’s face displaying the state of the Jaguars.

