Watch as the handshake between Urban Meyer and Mike Vrabel goes viral.

Urban Meyer and Mike Vrabel’s Handshake Has Gone Viral
Jacksonville’s situation is rapidly deteriorating.
On Sunday, the Jaguars were defeated 20-0 by the Titans.
The post-game exchange between coaches Urban Meyer and Mike Vrabel quickly went viral on social media, with Meyer’s face displaying the state of the Jaguars.
Watch: Urban Meyer, Mike Vrabel Handshake Goes Viral
LOLOL look at the handshake between Mike Vrabel and Urban Meyer.
Urban looks absolutely miserable. pic.twitter.com/RF0G3rDuC5
— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 12, 2021
Trevor Lawrence throws four picks as Jaguars look more lost than ever https://t.co/CnCZhi8yTQ
— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 12, 2021