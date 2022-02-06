Watch Borussia Dortmund’s hilarious own goal as they lose 5-2 at home to Bayer Leverkusen in the absence of Erling Haaland.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND were left fuming after scoring a hilarious own goal against Bayer Leverkusen.

However, their day was made even worse when they were thrashed 5-2 at home by Bundesliga rivals.

Dortmund went into today’s match eight points ahead of Leverkusen, despite the absence of star player Erling Haaland due to injury.

However, they got off to a bad start with a nightmare own-goal after only ten minutes.

Dortmund’s sloppy defending allowed Leverkusen to break into the box and fire a goal-scoring attempt.

Gregor Kobel, the Dortmund goalkeeper, saved the effort.

He did, however, manage to palm the ball into onrushing teammate Manuel Akanji.

And the Swiss defender couldn’t help himself from putting the ball into his own goal.

Dortmund, on the other hand, regrouped and equalized just six minutes later when Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong also scored an own goal.

Dortmund, on the other hand, were undone in the 20th minute by a brilliant counter-attack, which was expertly finished by highly-rated midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Robert Andrich curled in a beautiful free-kick in the 28th minute to put Leverkusen 3-1 up.

In the 53rd minute, Jonathan Tah scored a powerful volley to make it 4-1 to the visitors.

Three minutes from time, France winger Moussa Diaby scored a fifth goal for Leverkusen, completing the rout.

Dortmund, on the other hand, saved some face with an 89th-minute goal from Steffen Tigges, ensuring a 5-2 final score.

Leverkusen is now five points behind Dortmund in second place, while also increasing their lead over Dortmund in the Champions League to five points.

