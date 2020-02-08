Infosurhoy

WATCH: Brazil legend Kaka suffers NUTMEG HUMILIATION as he turns up for amateur game in London

0
By on Sports

Brazil legend Kaka graced such stages as the San Siro and Bernabeu during his illustrious playing career, but was spotted in slightly less salubrious surroundings on Saturday as he turned out for a 6-a-side in Hoxton, London.

WATCH: Brazil legend Kaka suffers NUTMEG HUMILIATION as he turns up for amateur game in London

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan ace made an appearance for a kickaround in a local league as part of a promotional event – and promptly sent Twitter into meltdown.

One clip showed the 37-year-old receiving the ball on the halfway line before beating his man and advancing to goal.

Ignoring the calls from a teammate to cut the ball back, Kaka then spanks it into the top corner – much to the merriment of those online.

But while that was a moment to remember for the 2007 Ballon d’Or winner, he’ll likely want to forget the ignominy of getting nutmegged by one local.

The Champions League winner did at least accept his fate graciously, giving the man a hug and providing him with a story he’ll likely dine out on for the rest of his life.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply