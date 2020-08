Watch Bruno Fernandes fool Copenhagen’s hero keeper Johnsson by NOT jumping before striking crucial Man Utd penalty

THREE things in life are certain: Death, taxes and Manchester United scoring a penalty.

Or perhaps that should be Bruno Fernandes scoring a spot-kick…

Bruno Fernandes is automatic from the penalty spot 💰

He mixed up his technique and still converted…

Not missed a pen in four seasons

Man Utd were forced into extra-time in their Europa League quarter-final clash with Danish side Copenhagen after being frustrated for 90 minutes.

With United struggling for answers to their drought up front, they yet again turned to Fernandes after being awarded a penalty.

It was the 21st pen United have won in 2019-20 – the highest tally in any of Europe’s top five leagues.

But Fernandes, cool as you like, mixed up his pre-penalty routine to leave Copenhagen stopper Karl-Johan Johnsson baffled.

So often since January, Fernandes has hopped before striking the ball from 12 yards out.

But on Monday night he simply charged in and thundered the ball home.

Johnsson was left helpless to stop the ferocious effort, which sealed victory – and a spot in the last-four – for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Co.

Asked about the surprise change of style, Solskjaer explained: “He knows that keepers will wait for him to do the jump.

“He did it against Tottenham. He practises both of them and practises both sides, so he’s got that sorted He’s better than I was anyway.”

Conceding from the spot was harsh on Johnsson who made an incredible THIRTEEN saves to keep United at bay in Cologne.

Old Trafford old-boy Robin van Persie hailed the Swede for what must have been the “best game of his life.”

“It’s the best game of his life, it must be!” @Persie_Official

13 saves 🤯

Incredible shot stopping 🚫

Karl-Johan Johnsson was INCREDIBLE tonight 🙌#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/uyfo4fb4MB

Speaking on BT Sport he said: “He made some proper saves. Not just balls going towards him, he put his body on the line and made great saves.

“One save from Martial was an unbelievable save with one hand.”

Owen Hargreaves added: “The only way they were going to beat him was from the penalty spot.

“He stood up to every challenge. You’ve got to take your hat off to him, he was unbelievable.”

The strike was Fernandes’ 11th goal since joining from Sporting Lisbon.

A barely-believable SEVEN of those have been from penalties.

And former Man Utd star Phil Neville claimed Fernandes’ secret is that he mixes up his styles all the time, to keep goalkeepers – who research this sort of thing – guessing.

21 – Manchester United have won their 21st penalty in all competitions this season, more than any other side within the top five European leagues.

Neville said: “Bruno Fernandes is a brilliant penalty taker.

“He has different styles. He gives the keeper no chance.

“The technique is fantastic.”