Watch Courtois save a penalty with his foot in the 88th minute as Real Madrid win the Spanish Super Cup.

Watch Courtois save a penalty with his foot in the 88th minute to help Real Madrid win the Spanish Super Cup.

THIBAUT COURTOIS saved a late penalty with his foot in Real Madrid’s 2-0 Spanish Super Cup final victory over Athletic Club.

Real took the lead thanks to goals from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, but a comfortable win was jeopardized when Eder Militao was sent off and conceded a penalty.

Thibaut Courtois (hashtag)Supercopapic.twitter.comkAIlLYWm3n made a fantastic penalty save.

Courtois, a former Chelsea goalkeeper, dived in the wrong direction for Raul Garcia’s penalty kick, but his trailing leg kicked the ball away to safety.

But there was still some defending to be done before Real could celebrate Courtois’ heroics.

Nico Williams, teammate Inaki’s younger brother, was selected on the left side.

The 19-year-old sent a cross into Real’s penalty area, which Courtois comfortably claimed.

Courtois has been praised by fans and even Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has singled out the Belgian.

“Courtois is the best goalkeeper in the world,” Perez said.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“Courtois is so underrated right now (hashtag)HalaMadrid,” one Real supporter added.

“His name is Thibaut Courtois, but they can call him the best goalkeeper in the world this season so far,” another added.

HUGE”

The Super Cup may not be Courtois’ only trophy this season.

Real are five points ahead of Sevilla at the top of LaLiga.

Atletico Madrid, the current champions, are 16 points behind in fourth place, while Barcelona is out of sight in sixth.