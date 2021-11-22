Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. in action for Manchester United in this video posted by Georgina Rodriguez, whose father was thrashed by Watford.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. in action for Manchester United in this video posted by Georgina Rodriguez, whose father was thrashed at Watford.

GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ stood proudly by yesterday as Cristiano Ronaldo Jr played for Manchester United’s youth team.

Cristiano Jr, 11, was playing for the academy while his father was getting thrashed 4-1 by Watford at Vicarage Road.

Georgina, 27, skipped the trip to the south to see CR7’s eldest son in action.

The model, overjoyed, shared a short video clip of the child in action on Instagram.

She wrote’sabado plan,’ which translates to ‘Saturday plan.’

It’s unclear whether Cristiano Jr was a member of the winning team.

However, he is a highly regarded young player.

He had been playing for Juventus since 2018 until his father’s summer transfer.

Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, claimed earlier this year that her grandson ‘Cristianinho’ could follow in the footsteps of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner when discussing her son’s possible return to Sporting Lisbon.

“Ronaldo has to come back (to Sporting), for me, he’d be here,” she said on the ADN de Leao podcast in September.

“He enjoys watching Sporting’s games, and I’ve already told him, ‘Son, I want to see you return to Sporting before I die.’

He said, “Let’s see…”, but if it isn’t [him], Cristianinho!

“At his age, he outplays Ronaldo.”

Ronaldo didn’t have a coach at the time, but he is now the teacher of his son.”

Georgina has been a cheerleader on the sidelines for Cristiano Jr. on several occasions.

Cristiano Jr’s three siblings accompanied the pregnant beauty to one of Cristiano Jr’s games earlier this month.

He’s a competitor who despises losing.

‘Supporting my big boy,’ she wrote on Instagram at the time, along with a football and a love heart emoji.

“I would love for him to be a footballer, because he feels passion for this sport,” Ronaldo, 36, said about his son becoming a professional player one day.

“He’s quick and determined.

But this is nothing; it requires a great deal of commitment.

“When we’re at home, I’ll tell them to go to the treadmill and run for a few minutes.”

“Then I say, ‘Now go to the cold water to recover so you can do it again tomorrow.'”

“Daddy, the water is so cold, I don’t want to do it,” he says.

But I’m aware of the situation.”

