WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo makes history by scoring in TENTH game in a row – but Juventus fall to shock defeat at Verona

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first Juventus player ever to score in 10 consecutive Serie A matches when the Portuguese star found the net against Hellas Verona, but it wasn’t enough to stop his team falling to a shock defeat.

Ronaldo, who turned 35 last week, latched onto a Rodrigo Bentancur through-ball in the 65th minute, racing up the pitch and shrugging off the attentions of Amir Rrahmani before shooting low into the net.

The strike gave Juventus the lead and also made Ronaldo the first player for the club to score in 10 league games in a row, moving ahead of the nine-game sequence of former French star David Trezeguet.

What an extraordinary player @Cristiano is. He’s now scored in 10 consecutive @SerieA_EN games. He’s just turned 35 for crying out loud. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 8, 2020

BREAKING: @Cristiano scores in 10th consecutive game for Juventus.. first player to ever do that for the club. He’s scored 15 goals in those 10 games & this was the best of the lot. He’s just turned 35. He’s the G.O.A.T. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/BIy7ThdpVE — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 8, 2020

Ronaldo has now netted 20 goals in 20 league games this season, and has 15 in his last 10 games.

He is also one short of the Serie A record of scoring in 11 consecutive matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 20 league goals for the 11th season in a row! 👏👏👏#UCL | @juventusfcpic.twitter.com/hhkgJg1YrI — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 8, 2020

However, the goal wasn’t enough to hand Juve victory at Verona, as the hosts fought back through a strike from ex-Liverpool forward Fabio Borini in the 76th minute, before a penalty from Giampaolo Pazzini inside the last five minutes gave his team a 2-1 win.

Verona spoil Ronaldo’s birthday week 😭 pic.twitter.com/8fFl19jo6s — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 8, 2020

The victory moves Verona up to sixth in the table, while Maurizio Sarri’s Juve remain three points clear at the top of Serie A on 54 points, but having played a game more than second-placed Inter Milan.

Inter could go top on goal difference if they beat AC Milan in Sunday’s derby at the San Siro.