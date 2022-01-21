Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s’surreal’ chest pass that set up a goal against Brentford, which has Man United fans in a tizzy.

After his’surreal’ chest pass that helped set up Mason Greenwood’s goal at Brentford, CRISTIANO RONALDO had fans in tears.

The 36-year-old Manchester United hero scored the game-winning goal in West London 62 minutes into the game.

Ronaldo had acres of space just inside the Bees half when Scott McTominay clipped the ball through midfield to him.

And he redirected it with his shoulders and upper body, playing the perfect through ball for compatriot Bruno Fernandes.

He broke free and squared for Greenwood to tap in for a 2-0 lead, which proved to be United’s winning goal.

Ronaldo’s ingenuity was lauded by supporters on social media.

“That chest-controlled pass from Cristiano Ronaldo to Bruno Fernandes is surreal,” one commentator said.

“Ronaldo’s chest has done more than Lionel Messi’s feet in 2022,” wrote another.

“That’s how you play and link with Ronaldo, the man is a genius,” a third added.

Ronaldo’s chest pass to Bruno was the night’s ball.

“It’s all magic and no class.”

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s chest pass is stupendous,” one user concluded.

After a tense first half, goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood, and substitute Marcus Rashford finally saw off the Bees, who got a late consolation through Ivan Toney.

When Ronaldo was subbed off, however, he received a lot of flak for his grumpy sulk.

“Ronaldo said, ‘Why did you take me off?’ I said I had to make the decision for the team, for the club,” manager Ralf Rangnick explained.

“Perhaps he’ll understand in a few years when he’s a coach.”

After being subbed, I wasn’t expecting him to hug me.

“I understand how goal-scoring players think and behave, but I must make decisions in the team’s best interests.”

Cristiano is someone with whom I have no problems.

“I told him we were up 2-0 and that we needed to take notes from Villa Park.”

I was angry with myself after that game for not switching to a back five.

“I didn’t want to repeat the same errors.”

