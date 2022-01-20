Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s’surreal’ chest pass that set up Man United’s goal against Brentford.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s’surreal’ chest pass to set up a goal against Brentford, which has United fans in a frenzy.

With 62 minutes left on the clock in West London, Manchester United’s 36-year-old hero pulled off an incredible feat of skill.

After his’surreal’ chest pass that helped set up Mason Greenwood’s goal at Brentford, CRISTIANO RONALDO had fans in tears.

Ronaldo had acres of space just inside the Bees half when Scott McTominay clipped the ball through midfield to him.

And he twisted his shoulders and upper body to deflect it, delivering the ideal through ball to compatriot Bruno Fernandes.

He broke free and squared for Greenwood to tap in for a 2-0 lead, which proved to be United’s winning goal.

And Ronaldo’s supporters on Twitter were astounded by his ingenuity.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s chest-controlled pass to Bruno Fernandes is surreal,” one person said.

“Ronaldo’s chest has done more than Lionel Messi’s feet in 2022,” another wrote.

“That’s how to play and link with Ronaldo, the man is a genius,” a third added.

The ball of the night was Ronaldo’s chest pass to Bruno.

“It’s all magic and all class.”

“That chest pass from Cristiano Ronaldo is stupendous,” one user said.

After a tense first half, goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood, and substitute Marcus Rashford saw off the Bees, who got a late consolation through Ivan Toney.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, received a lot of flak for his grumpy sulk after being subbed off.

“Ronaldo said, ‘Why me, why did you take me off?’ I said I had to make the decision for the team, for the club,” manager Ralf Rangnick said.

“Perhaps when he is a coach in a few years, he will understand.”

I wasn’t expecting him to hug me after he was substituted.

“I understand how goal-scoring players think and behave, but I must make decisions in the team’s best interests.”

Cristiano is someone with whom I have no issues.

“I told him we were up 2-0 and that we needed to take notes from Villa Park.”

I was angry with myself after that game for not switching to a back five.

“I didn’t want to repeat the same errors.”

