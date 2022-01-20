Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s’surreal’ chest pass to set up Man United’s goal against Brentford, which has fans in a tizzy.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s’surreal’ chest pass that set up Man United’s goal against Brentford.

With 62 minutes left on the clock in West London, the Manchester United hero, 36, pulled off the incredible feat of skill.

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S’surreal’ chest pass that set up Mason Greenwood’s goal at Brentford had fans in tears.

That chest pass from Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.comWCVF1t5Igs

Ronaldo had acres of space just inside the Bees half when Scott McTominay clipped the ball through midfield to him.

And he twisted his shoulders and upper body to deflect it, laying the perfect through ball for fellow Brazilian Bruno Fernandes.

He raced clear and squared for Greenwood to tap in for a 2-0 lead that proved decisive for United.

And Ronaldo’s fans on Twitter were astounded by his ingenuity.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s chest-controlled pass to Bruno Fernandes is surreal,” one person said.

“Ronaldo’s chest has done more than Lionel Messi’s feet in 2022,” another wrote.

“That’s how you play and link with Ronaldo, the man is a genius,” a third added.

Ronaldo’s chest pass to Bruno was the ball of the night.

“It’s all magic and all class.”

“That chest pass from Cristiano Ronaldo is stupendous,” one user said.

After a tense first half, goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood, and substitute Marcus Rashford finally saw off the Bees, who got a late consolation through Ivan Toney.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, received a lot of flak for his grumpy sulk after being subbed off.

“Ronaldo said, ‘Why me, why did you take me off?’ I said I had to make the decision for the team, for the club,” manager Ralf Rangnick explained.

“Perhaps when he is a coach in a few years, he will understand.”

After being subbed, I wasn’t expecting him to hug me.

“I understand how goal-scoring players think and act, but I have to make decisions that benefit the team.”

Cristiano does not bother me in the least.

“I told him we were up 2-0 and that we needed to learn from Villa Park.”

I was furious with myself after that game for not switching to a back five.

“I didn’t want to repeat my errors.”

