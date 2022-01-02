Watch Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira get booked for yelling at officials AFTER the West Ham game.

After his side’s 3-2 defeat to West Ham, Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was BOOKED for ranting at the match officials.

West Ham took a 3-0 lead in the first half before a spirited fightback from the Eagles in the second.

Vieira, on the other hand, was not happy after the final whistle.

Vieira stormed the field after taking issue with a decision made by referee Darren England.

As David Moyes’ Hammers celebrated their derby victory, England refused to be intimidated.

He quickly produced a yellow card for Vieira before noting the decision in his notebook.

Despite the warning, Vieira continued his rant before being dragged away by Palace captain Joel Ward.

Some fans speculated that the ex-Arsenal star’s rage stemmed from a contentious VAR penalty decision that put West Ham 3-0 up just before halftime.

Vieira, however, insisted after the game that his emotions had nothing to do with the game-winning penalty kick.

And the Frenchman added that whatever he said to England would be kept between the two of them.

“I think [the penalty]is a ref’s decision, and from where I was, it was difficult to say if it was a penalty at first,” Vieira explained.

“I had a chance to look at it afterward, and I believe it was a penalty.”

“[The booking] was a private matter between the ref and myself; there’s nothing more to say.”

“Again, that’s between myself and the ref.”

I’ve been assigned to it, and I’ll gladly accept.”

