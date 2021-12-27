Watch David de Gea make a one-handed miracle save to prevent Newcastle United from scoring a late winner.

Watch David de Gea make a one-handed miracle save against Manchester United to keep Newcastle from scoring a late winner.

With a stunning one-handed save away at Newcastle, DAVID DE GEA saved Manchester United a point.

On 88 minutes, the Spanish goalkeeper extended his palm to deny Magpies sub Miguel Almiron a hat-trick.

De Gea was unquestionably United’s best player at St James’ Park, making seven saves, but he must have been taken aback by how bad the situation was in front of him.

On 71 minutes, Edinson Cavani came off the bench to save a point for Ralf Rangnick’s side by prodding home.

Allan Saint-Maximin curled the home team into a seventh-minute lead, and they deserved all three points.

But it was De Gea’s stunning late show in the 1-1 draw that proved the difference.

On Twitter, one United supporter stated that the 31-year-old is “the best keeper in the league,” while another stated that the Red Devils “would be in a relegation fight” if he were not there.

“United are horrible to watch but De Gea makes some unreal saves,” United fan Charlie Allen tweeted.

“What a brilliant piece of action,” Pat Nevin, a former Scotland winger, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It couldn’t have been hit any better than David de Gea’s save.

“Wouldn’t that have been a game-winning finish?”

