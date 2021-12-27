Watch David de Gea make a one-handed wonder save against Manchester United to deny Newcastle a late winner.

Watch David de Gea make a one-handed miracle save to keep Newcastle from scoring a late winner against Manchester United.

With a stunning one-handed save away at Newcastle, DAVID DE GEA rescued Manchester United a point.

On 88 minutes, the Spanish goalkeeper stretched out his palm to deny Magpies sub Miguel Almiron all three points.

De Gea was unquestionably United’s best player at St James’ Park, making seven saves, but he must have been taken aback by how bad the situation was in front of him.

On 71 minutes, Edinson Cavani came off the bench to save a point for Ralf Rangnick’s side by prodding home.

Allan Saint-Maximin curled the home team into a seventh-minute lead, and they deserved all three points.

De Gea, on the other hand, proved the difference in the 1-1 draw with a stunning late performance.

On Twitter, one United fan said the 31-year-old goalkeeper is “the best in the league,” while another said the Red Devils “would be in a relegation fight” if he weren’t there.

“United are horrible to watch but De Gea makes some unreal saves,” United fan Charlie Allen wrote on Twitter.

“What a brilliant piece of action,” former Scotland winger Pat Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It couldn’t have been hit any better than David de Gea’s save.

“Wouldn’t that have been a game-winning finish?”

“I don’t know how David de Gea saved Miguel Almiron at the end,” Eddie Howe said.

“I was under the impression it had been accepted.”

“I didn’t care for the performance at all,” Rangnick said.

“With the exception of a few moments today, we didn’t have control of the game.”

“It’s all about energy, physicality, and who wins the second balls,” says the narrator.

We weren’t performing at our best in any of those areas.

“The good news is that we earned a point, but we need to improve our performance.”

