Watch Derby’s Luke Plange pull off a rare DOUBLE nutmeg against Hull, leaving one defender on the ground.

Watch Derby striker Luke Plange pull off a rare DOUBLE nutmeg against Hull, leaving one defender on the ground.

In the win over Hull City, DERBY COUNTY’s Luke Plange displayed a daring bit of skill.

The 19-year-old striker dazzled two opponents with his sublime touch, leaving one on the floor.

Plange took the ball to the corner flag to run down the clock with the game in the final stages and Derby holding a crucial 3-1 lead.

But he had other plans, and with a deft backheel that took him away from the pitch’s corner, he fooled his markers.

He slid the ball through the legs of both Tom Huddlestone and Brandon Fleming, embarrassing the latter.

Plange then attacked the box, and despite the fact that nothing came of the attack, he received widespread praise on social media, with the video being viewed over a million times.

While praising Plange, many fans mocked the Hull duo.

“Did he just make them tackle each other?” one fan wondered on Instagram.

“Those two defenders need to go to bed,” another added.

“Filth,” said a third.

Some Crystal Palace supporters were also impressed by Plange’s ability, as he is set to join the Eagles in the summer.

“He’ll fit right in at Palace this lad,” one person said.

“The boy’s got skills,” said another.

Below the video, Luke Plange added: “,” expressing his delight at a successful night’s work.

