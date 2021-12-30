Watch Diego Costa, the eccentric former Chelsea player, drive around the streets of Brazil in a TRACTOR.

Diego Costa has a good reputation among Chelsea fans, but he also has a bad reputation off the field.

The former Chelsea striker’s most recent stunt involved him driving an enormous yellow TRACTOR around the streets of Brazil.

In a video originally posted to his Instagram, Costa is joined in the vehicle by three children, one of whom is perched on his lap and the other two seated behind him.

In the summer, the 33-year-old signed with Atletico Mineiro after leaving Atletico Madrid.

And in his first season at the club, he made an immediate impact by winning the domestic double.

Along with Hulk, he helped the club win the Brazilian Serie A title and the Copa do Brasil.

The eccentric striker celebrated in style by driving his tractor through the streets of Brazil.

It’s a far cry from the flashy automobiles usually associated with professional football players.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Costa pulling another bizarre stunt is unsurprising.

During his career, the striker has been involved in a variety of antics, including a sparring session with a Chelsea masseur.

He’s also been caught on camera chasing a pack of dogs through his garden and diving into a pool.

Costa, on the other hand, could soon be trading in his tractor for a private jet after being linked to a return to Spain.

According to reports, his performances in Brazil have piqued the interest of La Liga clubs Cadiz and Elche.

Both clubs are currently in the Spanish top flight’s bottom four, and are considering a move for Costa in the hopes that the striker will help them climb out of the relegation zone.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.