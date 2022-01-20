Watch Eden Hazard, an ex-Chelsea striker, score a superb extra-time winner as Real Madrid scrape into the Copa del Rey quarterfinals with ten men.

As ten-man Real Madrid scrape into the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, watch ex-Chelsea ace Eden Hazard score a superb extra-time winner.

EDEN HAZARD may not have lit up the world since joining Real Madrid, but the Belgian is responsible for the club’s run to the Copa Del Rey quarter-finals.

Real Madrid beat Elche in extra time thanks to Eden Hazard’s goal, keeping their hopes of completing the QUADRUPLE alive for another season.

Real Madrid now leads 2-1, thanks to Eden Hazard’s heroics.

What a reaction from Ancelotti’s team after being reduced to ten men and trailing in extra time pic.twitter.comL7Iz4mMLKJ

Hazard has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid this month, but after tonight, he may decide to stay.

Hazard was released by David Alaba with the score tied at 1-1 and Real Madrid down to ten men following Marcelo’s dismissal.

The ex-Chelsea man kept his cool, rounded the goalkeeper, and expertly slotted into the net for his first goal in all competitions of the season.

The game, which had ended 0-0 after 90 minutes, came to life in extra time.

After Marcelo’s last-man red card on 104 minutes, a wild period ensued, with Elche taking the lead two minutes later through Verdu.

Just after the extra time interval, Isco leveled the score by diverting a Dani Ceballos effort into the corner, setting up a tense final ten minutes.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Until Hazard’s goal five minutes from time broke Elche’s hearts, the last-sixteen clash seemed destined to go to penalties.

Pere Milla was sent off in the final seconds of the game, making things even worse for the team, which is currently 15th in La Liga.

Hazard was forced to start a game from the bench for the second time this season, and he was only introduced during extra time.

With a moment of pure quality, he made his case for a future spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting lineup.

Real has already won the Spanish Super Cup this season, and the club is currently leading La Liga, as well as competing in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

By the end of the season, Los Blancos fans will be dreaming of a historic quadruple.

Hazard, on the other hand, might not be present.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move back to Stamford Bridge this month, with Chelsea reportedly being one of several clubs interested in signing him.

Newcastle and Everton are also said to be interested, with Hazard set to make his debut…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.