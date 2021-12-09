Watch England’s Mark Wood hit Australia’s Travis Head with a vicious Ashes beamer on CHIN. ‘One of the worst I’ve seen,’ says Mark Wood.

‘One of the worst I’ve ever seen,’ says England’s Mark Wood, who hit Australia’s Travis Head with a vicious Ashes beamer on CHIN.

THE ASHES is known for its tense matches, with neither side willing to concede an inch in the battle to lift the fabled old urn.

On Day Two of the first Test in Brisbane, England fast bowler Mark Wood appeared to be caught up in the moment, unleashing a vicious beamer at Travis Head.

Wood sped in and slammed the ball down the track, but he misdirected his delivery and bowled a beamer straight to Australia batsman Head.

The ball flicked up off Head’s glove and smacked him in the CHIN at close to 83 mph, according to ball tracking.

As Wood came rushing over to apologize, the 27-year-old immediately dropped to the ground.

Head brushed himself off and assured Wood and the worried trainers that he was fine to continue.

The Australian middle order batsman was fortunate in that he escaped with only minor injuries from a potentially dangerous situation.

“That’s one of the worst beamers I’ve seen, that could’ve been very, very nasty,” said Australia legend Steve Waugh, who was commentating on the game for Fox Cricket.

“He actually got out of that really well Travis,” ex-fast bowler Brett Lee said. “He kind of cushioned the blow on his glove and then it flicked him under the chin.”

Wood, a Durham native, was named the fastest Twenty20 bowler in the world earlier this year.

Even though this incident occurred with a red rather than a white ball, batsmen are still aware of it if a Wood delivery thuds into them.

Despite being struck soon after reaching his century from only 85 balls, Head remained unbeaten on 112 at the end of the day.

The Australia No. 5 had doubts about his place in the team coming into the Ashes, but he answered them by helping his team finish Day Two with 3437 runs, 196 runs ahead of England.

That comes after Joe Root’s team was dismissed for 147 on Day One.

Head will now look to build on his 112 and turn it into a massive score tomorrow, taking the first Test match of the series away from Joe Root and his England team.