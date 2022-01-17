Watch Erik Lamela’s incredible ‘rabona’ goal against Arsenal, which earned him the Fifa Puskas Award.

Watch Erik Lamela’s sensational ‘rabona’ goal against Arsenal, which earned him the Fifa Puskas Award.

The Fifa Puskas Award for 2021 was won by ERIK LAMELA’S incredible rabona goal against Arsenal.

Lamela, 29, scored the game-winning goal in Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat at the Emirates last season.

Lamela, who joined Sevilla last summer, beat out Patrik Shick and Mehdi Taremi to win the coveted award.

“Thank you so much,” Lamela said on the screen during tonight’s award show.

I am overjoyed to have received this honor.

“I didn’t think too much at the time; I didn’t realize how special the goal was, so I just kicked it and ran around.”

On March 14, a rabona strike was scored in a tense North London match between Spurs and Arsenal.

Sergio Reguilon intercepted a cross on Arsenal’s left flank and headed it towards Lucas Moura, who was standing near the penalty spot.

Without hesitation, the Brazilian passed it to Lamela, who was standing just to his left.

And, without taking a second touch, the playmaker wrapped his left foot around his right ankle and popped the football at goal.

The ball nutmegged Thomas Partey, a £45 million Arsenal midfielder, and sailed past Bernd Leno at the far post.

Despite being sent off later for two quick yellow cards, Lamela has now been awarded one of football’s highest honors.

Former teammate Jan Vertonghen, who is now at Benfica, also stepped forward to take credit, claiming that he tipped Lamela for the Puskas award shortly after the strike.

“Call me a visionaire,” the Belgian defender tweeted.

The rabona has been recognized before, with Lamela receiving the Premier League’s Goal of the Season award last season.

However, the Argentine ace was named best in the world at the Fifpro Awards on Monday, ahead of Shick’s performance against Scotland.

In July’s Euros match, the Czech Republic’s Bayer Leverkusen forward fired a 50-yard shot past David Marshall from the halfway line.

And the outstanding effort was later named the Tournament Goal of the Year.

Taremi, who scored a fantastic bicycle kick in Porto’s Champions League exit to Chelsea, was also defeated by Lamela.