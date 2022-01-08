Watch Everton concede 45 SECONDS into their FA Cup match against Hull despite having kicked-off in a nightmare start.

Watch Everton concede 45 SECONDS into their FA Cup match against Hull despite having the ball first.

EVERTON conceded against Hull City in the FA Cup after just 45 seconds.

Tyler Smith of the Tigers scored the game’s first goal, heading the ball past Asmir Begovi, who was helpless.

I hope you arrived early and got a good seat…

(hashtag)EmiratesFACuppic.twitter.comDxLIeq8gMY @HullCity take just 45 seconds to go in front!

Everton got off to a shaky start in the Third Round tie, but they eventually found their stride.

Demarai Gray, a summer signing, drew the visitors level with a sweet strike.

Everton’s midfielder André Gomes added a second goal to put the game out of reach.

A Cup victory would relieve some of the pressure on manager Rafa Benitez and put an end to Everton’s three-game losing streak.

Everton’s most recent victory came at Goodison Park against Arsenal on December 6.

Vitaliy Mykolenko, who joined the Toffees in January, made his debut but was booked just before half-time.

With Mykoleno on the verge of receiving a yellow card, Nathan Patterson could be handed some playing time.

Like Mykolenko, the 20-year-old Scotsman joined Everton in January.

He’ll be eager to repay Benitez, who approved the £16 million transfer.