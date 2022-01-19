Watch Fred’s hilarious scuffed bicycle kick clearance for Man United, as a blunder nearly hands Brentford a Premier League goal.

Watch Fred’s hilarious scuffed bicycle kick clearance for Man Utd, as the blunder nearly hands Brentford a Premier League goal.

It would be unfair to judge Fred solely on the basis of a single touch…

However, the Manchester United midfielder’s incredible fluffed bicycle-kick clearance almost gifted Brentford a goal and DID provide ammunition to his detractors.

Take a look at these three Fred touches and tell me why (hashtag)MUFC is having trouble controlling games in midfield.

Fred, the calamitous overhead suggested it might be over unless he improves quickly.

In this transfer window, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been linked with new central midfielders.

The German is far too cunning to dismiss Fred for a gaffe that belongs in Sunday football rather than the Premier League.

But the Brazilian never looked at ease as he leaned back on the edge of the area, waiting for David de Gea’s spiraling punch-out to reach him.

As he screwed the ball sideways off his right shin, Fred fell rather than leapt.

Fortunately for the former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder, Brentford squandered the resulting opportunity in a goalless first half that United fans deemed to be abysmal.

However, in another social media clip of Fred’s performance before the break, he was singled out for three other sloppy, panicked touches.

A shaky header and two mishandled passes suggested a player lacking in self-assurance.

Fortunately, all three errors occurred during a single mid-pitch interchange, posing no threat to United’s defense.

But it was further proof of Rangnick’s interest in Aston Villa’s John McGinn.

Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips, and Declan Rice have all been mentioned as England’s top players.

But, in the face of stiff competition from fellow Premier League and European giants, they are unquestionably dream summer options.

