Watch highlights of James Garner’s game against Arsenal, as statistics suggest the on-loan star could be the answer to Manchester United’s midfield woes.

Following his outstanding performance against Arsenal, Manchester United fans have pleaded with Ralf Rangnick to recall James Garner from his loan at Nottingham Forest.

With a late 1-0 win, the Championship side knocked out the Gunners in the FA Cup third round.

Arsenal vs James Garner pic.twitter.comc9TGX2h0Ig

Arsenal’s cup run came to an end with a goal from Lewis Grabban in the final ten minutes.

For Forest, Djed Spence had a fantastic game, as did many of the home heroes, but Garner, 20, was the player who caught United fans’ attention.

The on-loan Red Devils star was all over the place for the second-tier side, seemingly taking the game by the scruff of the neck.

Garner was unstoppable in defense, winning 100% of his aerial duels and three crucial ground duels, in addition to two crucial interceptions, three clearances, and SIX ball recoveries.

In attack, the midfielder completed 76% of his passes and was a threat from set-pieces, most notably when his 30-yard free-kick flying towards the top corner drew a spectacular save from Bernd Leno.

Man United’s performance this season has been woeful, with fans praising their midfield in particular.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

United have started two deep-lying midfielders in every game this season, whether it was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 4-2-3-1 or Rangnick’s 4-2-2-2.

While Fred and Scott McTominay are frequently tasked with holding down the fort, many supporters believe the club needs more quality in the position if they are to compete for any awards.

The real star names in midfield are Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, and Donny van de Beek, but they are all too attack-minded to start in the deeper positions.

United fans have now demanded that Garner be called back to help them resolve their crisis.

“Our best CDM is on loan in the Championship,” one tweeted.

“Actually recall him,” another wrote.

Matic is too old and McTominay is a better DM.”

“Garner played with a lot more effort and passion in one game than any United midfielder has shown all season,” a third said.

Some fans, however, felt he needed more time in the Championship.

Others have suggested that he isn’t even United’s best on-loan midfielder, with that honor going to Ethan Galbraith, who is currently on loan at Doncaster Rovers in League One.

“Watch him on a regular basis, Galbraith is better than him,” one claimed.

“I really hope Galbraith returns as well,” a second agreed.

He is the most gifted midfielder we’ve had in a long time…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.