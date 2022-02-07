Watch Jack Grealish make a young fan’s day by signing his Man City shirt and hugging her before she bursts into tears.

JACK GREALISH delighted an emotional fan before assisting Man City to the FA Cup third round.

Grealish, 26, cried as he signed a shirt and hugged a young fan.

When Abbie Pinder and her mother were spotted on his way into the Etihad, the most expensive British footballer in history came to a halt.

Pinder was visibly moved as the England international autographed the personalised shirt and leaned down to embrace her.

Thousands of people have shared the touching video on social media, and the City forward has received a lot of praise.

It was a ‘dream come true,’ Pinder later said.

Manchester City defeated Fulham 4-1 in the FA Cup fifth round, advancing to the next round.

Grealish’s dazzling run earned the penalty kick for the third goal.

Before the game, the 26-year-old sent fans into a frenzy when he appeared to suggest his famous locks were chopped off.

After receiving criticism for his City performances, the playmaker is hoping for a turn of fortune.

Grealish has three goals for the league leaders in 24 appearances so far this season.

Fans on social media praised the dexterous hero after watching the video.

“This is such a beautiful moment,” one person said.

“Fans already know this is standard Jack Grealish,” another praised.

“Always makes time for his fans and enjoys making a big deal out of them.”

“He, too, has a gold heart.”