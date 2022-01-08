Watch Jackass star Johnny Knoxville ATTACK WWE’s Sami Zayn before confirming his Royal Rumble entry.

Johnny Knoxville of Jackass fame ATTACKS WWE’s Sami Zayn before confirming his Royal Rumble entry.

JOHNNY KNOXVILLE made a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown, attacking a superstar before confirming his Royal Rumble match participation.

Last week, the 50-year-old Jackass Forever star announced his intention to compete in and win the 30-man over the top rope extravaganza on January 29.

The victor of the legendary match will face a world champion of their choice at WrestleMania.

After officially securing his Rumble spot, it could now be the daredevil Knoxville in the Mania main event.

Last night, the American made his first appearance on the blue brand by getting into a verbal spat with Sami Zayn backstage.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion enraged Knoxville by dismissing his chances of winning the Rumble.

All he needs to be able to do is throw people over the top rope, as the TV personality quickly pointed out.

Later, Zayn would lose a match to Rick Boogs.

Knoxville then slipped into the ring to catch Zayn off guard.

He sneaked up behind his newfound rival and threw him over the top rope, then celebrated wildly and hyped up his Royal Rumble appearance.

In a video shared online on January 1, Knoxville declared himself for the Rumble.

He also wrote in the video, “Happy New Year’s Day and love to everyone.”

I’ve been waiting to make a big announcement for a long time.

“Over the holidays, I spent a lot of time thinking about how I wanted to start off my 2022, and I decided to do it by kicking ass and taking names.

Making a run for the Rumble, that’s right, @WWE’s Royal Rumble, is the best way to do that, in my opinion.”