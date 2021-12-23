Watch Karim Benzema score a stunning goal as Real Madrid extends their incredible run to eight points clear at the top with a 2-1 victory.

Watch Karim Benzema score a stunning goal as Real Madrid extends their incredible run and extends their lead at the top to EIGHT points with a 2-1 victory.

Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 last night, and KARIM BENZEMA stole the show with a stunning strike.

The French striker didn’t waste any time getting going, scoring after just three minutes.

KARIM BENZEMA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

What an incredible curling strike by the French international! pic.twitter.comFBfaulP9rY

He did it in style, too.

Vinicius Jr advanced down the left flank before passing the ball to Toni Kroos on the inside.

Benzema was teed up by the German after he popped it off the first time.

The rest was up to him, as he expertly curved the ball around his marker and into the bottom corner.

It was Benzema’s 19th goal of the season, and his 19th overall.

It didn’t take long for his 20th birthday to arrive.

Four minutes later, Benzema made it 2-0, before Athletic equalized to round off a tumultuous first ten minutes.

Madrid took an eight-point lead over the chasing pack at the top of LaLiga after winning the match 2-1.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had a bad week in October, losing 2-1 at home to FC Sheriff before losing to Espanyol.

But they’ve been near-impeccable since, with last night’s win extending their winning streak to 15 games.

During this time, they have risen to the top of the table and advanced in the Champions League.

After his stunning 2021, Benzema was tipped by many as a worthy Ballon d’Or winner.

But he would finish fourth in the end, behind Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, and, strangely enough, Jorginho.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football News Live Blog.