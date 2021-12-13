Watch Karim Benzema score a stunning volley to put Real Madrid eight points clear of fierce derby rivals Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid cruised past local rivals Atletico Madrid thanks to a stunning volley from KARIM BENZEMA.

After limping off against Real Sociedad last Saturday, the Madrid captain missed his team’s Champions League victory in midweek.

Karim Benzema was a doubt for El Derbi, but he’s not only fit to play, but he’s also netting some incredible volleys!

Real Madrid is the first team to score

The 33-year-old showed no signs of rust when he returned to action for Sunday’s crucial Madrid derby.

And just 16 minutes into the match at the Bernabeu, the striker opened the scoring with an exquisite right-footed volley.

Real Madrid cruised to a 2-0 victory over a sluggish Atletico Madrid. Marco Asensio scored twice in the second half.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side has now won ten games in a row, tightening their grip on LaLiga’s top spot.

Benzema only played the first 45 minutes, but he made the most of it by volleying home a perfect Vinicius Jr cross.

It was his 17th goal against Atletico and 13th of the season, putting him on top of the LaLiga scoring chart.

After another assist in the second half, Vinicius was named man of the match.

Real’s 11-match unbeaten streak against their local rivals was extended once more, this time by Asensio.

Ancelotti’s team is currently eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla at the top of the table.

Atletico Madrid is 13 points behind Real Madrid in fourth place, despite having played one game less.

