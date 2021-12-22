Watch Kepa make some incredible saves against Brentford as the Chelsea goalkeeper proves he can fill in for Mendy during the Africa Nations Cup.

In Chelsea’s Carabao Cup match against Brentford, KEPA ARRIZABALAGA was outstanding.

Thomas Tuchel made a number of changes to his starting lineup, starting a number of young and fringe players.

It’s a save he should have made; I’m just glad he did. And no, it wasn’t offside.

With only six appearances so far this season, Kepa, 27, has had to wait a long time for a chance to play.

But he showed Tuchel that when no. 1 Edouard Mendy travels to the African Cup of Nations next month, he will have nothing to fear.

First, he denied Yoann Wissa of Brentford from close range, displaying incredible reactions to keep the winger’s header out.

He had to be alert again later in the first half when Mathias Jensen headed goalwards, but the Spaniard was up to the task.

And Kepa ensured his side went into halftime level when he denied Rico Henry – the Bees defender broke through the Blues’ backline, but Kepa brilliantly closed him down.

This is good news for Chelsea, who will be without Mendy for some crucial games.

Mendy will be unavailable for Chelsea’s match against Manchester City, with Kepa likely to fill in.

Then there’s the matter of Tottenham at home, so the £72 million star will most likely be in goal for the next game.

If Senegal does well in the AFCON, Mendy may not be available for the start of the Club World Championship on February 9.

That’s three days after the African Cup of Nations final on February 6th – the tournament starts on January 9th.

AFCON organizers have confirmed that the tournament will take place as planned, dismissing reports that it may be postponed due to concerns about Covid-19 and the Omicron variant.

