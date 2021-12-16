Watch Kylian Mbappe’s rage after Spider-Man actor Tom Holland asks him to join Tottenham.

Tom Holland, who played Spider-Man in the film Spider-Man: Homecoming, attempted to persuade Kylian Mbappe to join Tottenham Hotspur.

The French superstar, on the other hand, just laughed in his face.

Holland, 25, is a Spurs fan, and his recent Spidey-themed goal celebration against Norwich was inspired by him.

His efforts to find Son a new strike partner have so far been unsuccessful.

“We met Mbappe,” Holland told Odds Bible.

“I introduced myself and said, ‘Hey, nice to meet you.’

“I said, ‘Mate, you’ve got to come to Tottenham,’ and he just burst out laughing!”

Mbappe’s brutal reaction was then captured on video.

“No, impossible,” the soon-to-be-out-of-contract 22-year-old laughed.

“It’s not possible!”

At the very least, Holland has his beloved Son.

Holland admitted that the ‘graceful’ South Korean was his favorite player, and the two recently met up.

“Sonny is my favorite football player,” he said while promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home to Korean outlets.

His music has always appealed to me.

“He has such a graceful playing style.

The other day, I had a meeting with Bong Joon-ho, and all we talked about was Sonny.”

