Watch Lanzini’s controversial FA Cup winner as Whites owner Radrizzani screams at the referee.

Watch Lanzini’s controversial FA Cup winner while Whites owner Radrizzani screams at the referee.

LEEDS’ FA Cup misery continued as they were knocked out in the third round for the fifth consecutive season.

The last time one of England’s great names won the world’s oldest tournament was back in January 2017.

UW1IFPQ2xj (https://twitter.com/UW1IFPQ2xj)

Even then, they were knocked out in the second round by non-league Sutton United.

Newport, QPR, Arsenal, and, most infamously, Crawley Town have all defeated them since then.

West Ham have now joined the list of Leeds FA Cup defeats, with goals from Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen condemning Marcelo Bielsa’s side to another season without a trip to Wembley.

With some of his team selections, Bielsa has been accused of not paying enough respect to the FA Cup in the past.

However, with eight senior players out due to illness, injury, or suspension, he didn’t have a lot of options this time.

Lewis Bate and Leo Hjelde, both teenagers, made their Leeds debuts, while 19-year-old Sam Greenwood made his first senior start.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

So it’s no surprise that the 8,000 Leeds fans who traveled south did so with more hope than expectation.

Their enthusiasm did not seem to be dampened by their team’s poor Cup record, as they serenaded them from kick-off to the final whistle.

For them, Bielsa can do no wrong, and even another early exit from the competition, which Leeds last won 50 years ago, would not dim their admiration for the Argentine.

And it’s safe to assume that the majority of them will return to the London Stadium for the Premier League rematch next Sunday.

If they are to ease their relegation fears next week, they will have to show more than they did this time.

Because they were under pressure from the start against a West Ham side that has had its fair share of FA Cup heartbreak in recent years.

David Moyes, on the other hand, has put an end to those days of disappointment by fielding nearly his entire starting lineup in order to guarantee a place in the fourth round draw.

They could have taken the lead as early as the tenth minute when Bowen pounced on a tame headed clearance from Robin Koch, but Luke Ayling cleared his shot off the line.

As Leeds clung on, Michail Antonio’s shot from the edge of the area just cleared the bar with the slightest of deflections off Diego Llorente…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.