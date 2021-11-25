Watch Lionel Messi nutmeg Raheem Sterling to delight fans, but the Manchester City star has the last laugh with a goal in the win over PSG.

Watch Lionel Messi nutmeg Raheem Sterling to delight fans, but the Man City star has the final laugh with a goal in the win over PSG.
Last night, Lionel Messi wowed fans with a cheeky nutmeg on Raheem Sterling.
The England captain, on the other hand, would have the final laugh.
As Paris Saint-Germain traveled to Manchester City, Messi faced his former coach Pep Guardiola.
And for the Argentine, things were off to a decent start.
In the first half, he nutmegged Sterling with an outrageous little flick of his left boot.
After a neat move in the 50th minute, he then assisted a beautiful Kylian Mbappe opener.
“Messi really loves a nutmeg against City,” one fan wrote, focusing on his dazzling skill.
“Messi nutmeg against City is unavoidable,” one person joked.
Sterling, on the other hand, would win from this point forward.
The 26-year-old equalized for City in the 63rd minute.
Bernardo Silva then teed up Gabriel Jesus for a priceless winner, which he watched from close quarters.
City’s 2-1 victory ensures that they will finish first in the group with one game to spare.
PSG, on the other hand, will finish in second place, setting up a difficult Round of 16 matchup.
