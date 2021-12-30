Watch Lionel Messi sing and dance with his beautiful wife Antonela at a concert during your winter vacation in Argentina.

Watch Lionel Messi sing and dance with his stunning wife Antonela at a concert during your winter vacation in Argentina.

LIONEL MESSI was filmed singing and dancing at a concert with his wife Antonela, indicating that he is clearly enjoying his winter break.

The 34-year-old forward for Paris Saint-Germain last played on December 22 and will not play again until January 3.

And he’s taken advantage of the time off to visit his family in Argentina.

He treated his partner to a night out there, posting a video of the two having a good time on social media.

Messi and Antonela, who was sporting a new blonde hairstyle, got into the spirit by singing a song, with Messi demonstrating his fine footwork off the field as well as on it.

The happy couple, who have been together since childhood and married in 2017, were all smiles as they gazed into each other’s eyes and let their hair down together.

Messi was dressed in a neon yellow t-shirt and white shorts, while Antonela wore a white crop top and bright green pants.

They were the same outfits Messi and Antonela wore in a sunset photo with their children, who were also dressed in fluorescent tees.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner shared the family photo with his 295 million Instagram followers.

He cuddled his wife at the concert in another photo on the same post, while their sons milled around in the background.

During the Ligue 1 winter break, Messi and PSG’s Argentine players flew back to South America on a private plane to celebrate Christmas.

Mauro Icardi saved a point at Lorient last Wednesday by playing the entire 90 minutes.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will play fourth-tier minnows Vannes in the Coupe de France on Monday night.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.