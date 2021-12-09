Watch Manchester United’s Eric Bailly hilariously nail WWE star Booker T’s ‘Spinaroonie’ against Young Boys twice in a row.

Manchester United’s Eric Bailly hilariously nails WWE star Booker T’s ‘Spinaroonie’ against Young Boys twice in a row.

Eric Bailly of Manchester United channeled his inner Booker T during Wednesday’s Champions League match against Young Boys.

Ralf Rangnick’s highly experimental United team drew 1-1 with the Swiss champions at Old Trafford, with Bailly starting at centre-back alongside Nemanja Matic, the hosts’ captain.

During the match, the Ivory Coast international was called upon to provide some crucial defending, which he did admirably.

The 27-year-old took a page from WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon’s book as he held off the visitors’ onslaughts with such athleticism and grace.

He first thwarted an attack with a masterful tackle.

He then followed up with what appeared to be the six-time world champion’s signature ‘Spinaroonie’ move.

That breakdance-like move was invented by the former World Heavyweight Champion during his amateur years in the early 1990s, and it became synonymous with his success in WCW and WWE, just like his catchphrase, ‘Can you dig it, sucka?’

The two-time Hall of Famer would do it during a game to energise the crowd or after a win to celebrate.

Bailly’s extra showboating was unnecessary but brilliant at the same time, and it drew a lot of attention.

Twice, to be exact.

With the “Spinarooney” (hashtag)UCLpic.twitter.comQFtJRBvpQo, Eric Bailly channels his inner Booker T.

Booker T Huffman (@bookertfivex) shared this.

“Now can you dig that?” a fan tweeted, tagging Booker T in the process.

“Needs to do it after tackling Bukayo Saka and then ask him ‘Can You Dig It Saka?'” another supporter suggested.

“This one clip shows why he’s better than [Harry] Maguire,” a third person wrote.

“He is something else,” one fan wrote.

“Can you dig it sucka!!!! Brilliant spot,” the fan exclaimed.

Booker T has yet to respond, but many wrestlers, including Kane, Triple H, and The Rock, have attempted to imitate this move in the past.

