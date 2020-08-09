Watch Maria Sharapova show off boxing skills as tennis star works out with trainer Tommy Cassano on LA beach

TENNIS legend Maria Sharapova has shown off her boxing skills which included a Los Angeles beach workout with trainer Tommy Cassano.

The 33-year-old, who retired in February, took up boxing training while she was served a doping ban which began in 2016.

And she posted a series of pad work clips to reveal her progression.

Sharapova captioned the post: “My first ever reel. Definitely not the last, as I need way more practice.”

After the Russian returned to tennis in 2017, following a 15 month suspension, she revealed boxing helped keep her busy.

Sharapova said: “I tried boxing as I needed to keep myself in good form.

“It was great as I could imagine some particular people whom I wanted to hit.”

The former World No1 is not the only athlete to take up an interest in boxing.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema revealed he could even take up a career in the ring after his retirement from football.

Benzema made his revelation in a YouTube chat with his kickboxer pal Fouad Ezbiri.

He said: “I get a thrill out of combat sports, and I love to train.

“Once my football career is over, why don’t I train with you for six months?

“Then, if you think I am ready for a fight, there’s no problem as far as I’m concerned. I swear to God, I’m up for it.”