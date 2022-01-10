Watch Mark Williams’ incredible one-handed pot after being snookered at the Masters by Yan Bingtao.

It happened on Sunday, when the three-time world champion came back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat defending champion Yan Bingtao.

With only the pink and the black remaining on the table, Williams hit a one-handed shot on the pink to escape a snooker and even make the pot.

He rested his cue on the table to play the left-handed shot, and when it became clear that the pink was going in, he waved his finger, eliciting a thunderous applause from the Alexandra Palace audience.

“You’re kidding me,” said Eurosport commentator Dave Hendon.

“Wow, that’s a beautiful frame finish.

Amazing.

It’s a fantastic game of snooker.

Mark Williams is a one-of-a-kind individual who does things his way.”

The Welsh Potting Machine, 46, admitted afterward that the shot’s success surprised him less than it did others.

“I just kept doing what I was doing, which was under-arm shots, which I practice all the time and almost never miss,” he said.

“I should be playing them a lot more in matches, but I’ll probably start now.”

Williams defeated John Higgins 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

Higgins, a four-time world champion, defeated UK champion Zhao Xintong 6-2.