Watch Michail Antonio delight West Ham fans with yet another hilarious celebration, this time revealing Mortal Kombat as his source of inspiration.

Michail Antonio gives West Ham fans yet another hilarious celebration as he reveals Mortal Kombat as his source of inspiration.

MICHAIL ANTONIO came up with his own Mortal Kombat move to help West Ham move up to fifth place.

Antonio scored first and then performed a torpedo dive in honor of Raiden, the legendary computer game character.

“I’ve been playing Mortal Kombat…” says the narrator.

Today, Michail Antonio created another one-of-a-kind celebration, and he explains why!

It set the Hammers on their way to three goals before the break, and despite a valiant fightback from Palace, who scored two goals in the final ten minutes, they were unable to hold on to the points.

“I was playing Mortal Kombat as Raiden and said, ‘I’ll do it,'” Antonio explained.

“I’m going to throw a party, and that’s when he flies across and pushes someone aside.”

Antonio is no stranger to a unique celebration, and after scoring against Tottenham earlier this season, he channeled his inner Neo from the Matrix.

The striker lent backwards in slow motion, evoking the famous film scene in which Neo dodges bullets.

After becoming West Ham’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer in August, Antonio became even more irrational.

He took a cardboard cutout of himself and held it aloft, soaking up the applause of the West Ham supporters.

Antonio has had a productive season, scoring nine goals so far this season, including one against Palace on Saturday.

After the game, he told Sky Sports: “To be fair, Crystal Palace is playing unbelievable football this season.”

Their coach has them playing in an excellent manner.

“They were after us the entire game, but we took advantage of the opportunities that came our way.”

We had to hold out because they were able to get two.

“You could see how much pressure they put on us, but we held on, and we’re off to a good start with three points.”

“It demonstrates our fortitude.”

We came back to score two goals and then added a third after they hit the post early.

“Striker’s dream,” he added of Said Benrahma’s goal-scoring cross.

It’s unreal.

I only needed a smidgeon of it.

I wish I could have them every week.”

