Egypyt won the Africa Cup of Nations by a razor-thin margin thanks to a sumptuous volley from MO SALAH.

However, there was more VAR controversy this time, as Guinea-Bissau had a goal disallowed.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores the first goal as Egypt takes the lead against Guinea-Bissau.

Despite another poor performance, the Pharaohs won their Group D opener against Nigeria, 1-0.

And they owe Salah’s victory to him.

With 69 minutes on the clock, Egpyt launched an attack down the left flank, spearheaded by Liverpool’s star player.

Amr El Solia played a reverse chip over Guinea-Bissau’s defense after the ball was worked infield.

Salah kept a close eye on it with his clinical left boot and struck a sweet shot from a tight angle that Jonas Mendes couldn’t handle.

With nine minutes remaining, Egypt appeared to be in for more heartbreak.

Mama Balde beat right-back Omar Kamal Sayed Abdel Wahed before cutting inside and curling a beautiful shot into the far corner to level the game.

Salah and his teammates were fortunate enough to have VAR review the replays.

And they came to the conclusion that Balde had fouled Kamal in their corner battle for possession.

Egpyt held on for a 1-0 victory to resurrect their African Cup of Nations campaign.

They are currently in second place in their group, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout stages automatically, and will face winless Sudan in their next match on Wednesday.

“What a strike! It’s brilliant! It’s sensational!” exclaims the crowd.

At the Africa Cup of Nations, Guinea-Bissau scores a late equalizer against Egypt, but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

Egypt still has a one-goal advantage…

