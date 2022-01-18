Watch Nick Kyrgios’ never-before-seen underarm TWEENER serve against Liam Broady just five minutes into the Australian Open.

Watch Nick Kyrgios’ never-before-seen underarm TWEENER serve against Liam Broady five minutes into the Australian Open.

Nick Kyrgios, the ultimate showman, pulled off a never-before-seen between-the-legs underarm serve.

Since his arrival on the scene in 2014, Kyrgios has wowed tennis fans with his wild antics on the court.

The Greatest Showman of Australia

He’s also made the underarm serve a regular part of his arsenal.

However, five minutes into his Australian Open first-round match against British qualifier Liam Broady, the maverick star delivered a tweener-plus-one.

Kyrgios had just hit a booming 136mph ace to move 40-0 up in his first service game, his first match in four months.

Then he took a step up to the baseline, where Broady was getting ready for another rocket from the far end.

Rather, the 26-year-old Australian dropped the ball from knee height and dunked it over the net with a flick of the racket through his legs.

But he managed to fizz it with so much side spin that after bouncing in the box, it jumped wickedly left.

Broady, 28, was alert and ready to sprint in for the short ball.

As the ball approached his body, his skewed one-handed backhand attempt drifted long, eliciting a roar from the crowd.

The ingenuity wowed fans on social media.

“Spinning serve through his legs,” one said.

It’s the tournament’s first service game.

Unbelievable talent and a lot of fun.

“A tweener – there is still hope for my tennis,” wrote another.

This is something I might be able to handle.

Kyrgios is a joy to watch while also being a little discourteous.”

“He’s so embarrassing these days,” a third grumpy spectator added.

It’s child’s play to play and celebrate.”

Kyrgios won 6-4 6-4 6-3 over the Stockport star thanks to his underarm tweener serve.

However, there was plenty more fun and games, as is customary.

Kyrgios used his racket handle to volley a stray ball into the crowd, booted another with his foot, and attempted another underarm tweener serve.

But he got that one horribly wrong before flashing a forehand winner up the line with a mid-rally tweener.

When a fan yelled at Broady to try it, both players burst out laughing.

Kyrgios was irritated by the raucous John Cain Arena crowd’s constant boo-like’siu’ noises, which also perplexed Andy Murray after his marathon victory.

Canberra’s former quarter-finalist did admit…

