Watch Onana’s blunder in the build-up to Cameroon’s first goal of the AFCON 2022 in the keeper’s third game back from a nine-month suspension.

In Cameroon’s third game back from a nine-month suspension, watch Onana’s howler in the build-up to the first goal of AFCON 2022.

After conceding the first goal of the Africa Cup of Nations, AJAX goalkeeper Andre Onana was left with a red face.

After a moment of madness between the sticks, the Cameroon goalkeeper was directly responsible for Burkina Faso’s opener.

THE FIRST GOAL OF THE 2021 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS IS THERE!

Burkina Faso takes the lead thanks to Sangare’s brilliant volley!

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso is live on Sky Sports Football right now.

Onana, 25, was playing in only his third game back after a NINE-MONTH suspension for doping.

He returned to Ajax in November after serving his suspension, but he hasn’t played since.

Cameroon’s No. 1 goalkeeper is still in the lineup, but he may not be for much longer after his AFCON opener blunder.

Following a goal-line clearance from Aston Villa’s Bertrand Traore, Onana made a complete mess of a resulting cross.

The ball rebounded off the crossbar, sparing his blushes for a brief moment, but it was quickly whipped back into the box.

And, as he attempted to punch clear, Onana completely missed the ball, allowing Gustavo Sangare to volley home at the back post and give Burkina Faso a 1-0 lead.

Cameroon, the tournament hosts, came back from a goal down to lead 2-1 at halftime thanks to two penalties from Vincent Aboubakar.

Inter Milan supporters, on the other hand, may be nervous about their impending arrival after seeing Onana’s shocking performance today.

When his contract with Ajax expires in the summer, he’s expected to join the San Siro side.

Last February, Onana was suspended from football for a year after the banned substance Furosemide was discovered in his urine.

However, before Onana’s return in November, that was cut to nine months last summer.

He’s been forced to play second fiddle in the Ajax goal to Remko Pasveer, and has only made two club appearances since his return.

Today was Onana’s third game back for his country, and while Cameroon looks like they’ll start AFCON 2022 with a win, it was an individual performance to forget for Onana.

