Watch Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland concede a horrible goal in the FA Cup against Millwall after failing to play out of position.

Watch Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland give up a terrible goal in the FA Cup against Millwall after failing to play out of position.

The 28-year-old, who was once highly rated, tried to play his way out from the back but was quickly shut down by two Millwall players.

Look away now, Jack Butland.

Benik Afobe wasn’t about to miss out on that chance.

Butland attempted to play a slick pass through the two opposing players instead of thumping the ball clear, but the ball fell to Benik Afobe, who finished with aplomb.

This is the former England international’s fourth game with the Eagles this season.

And his howler solidifies his position in the pecking order behind Spaniard Vicente Guaita.

“They’re going to press well, it’s the first 20 minutes, the goalkeeper, you have to just..” fumed football legend Roy Keane, who is working on ITV’s coverage of the game.

“I’ve never understood it, so clear your lines and then argue.”

“Why he doesn’t put his foot through it is beyond me. Decision making defines players and their careers.”

There is a time and place for it, but not everyone is as good at it as Manchester City or Barcelona.

“Clear your lines, get it out.”

Butland tried to play the way his manager wanted him to, according to Palace legend Ian Wright, but lost focus at a crucial moment.

“You can’t change Patrick’s desire to play out from the back because he has his second keeper in,” Wright added.

“With the pressure on him, it’s up to the goalkeeper to make the right decision.”

Butland was saved in the second half when his outfield teammates increased the pressure.

Millwall was slain by Michael Olise in particular.

The 20-year-old equalized brilliantly before setting up Jean-Philippe Mateta for the winner.