Watch Riyad Mahrez miss a penalty in a nightmare Afcon as Algeria exits and the Manchester City star returns home following the Ivory Coast defeat.

Watch Riyad Mahrez miss a penalty in a nightmare Afcon, as Algeria is eliminated and the Manchester City star returns home after the Ivory Coast defeat.

This is the moment Riyad Mahrez missed his first penalty since 2018, as Algeria was knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations by Ivory Coast, 3-1.

The Manchester City striker had a chance to give the defending champions hope, but his effort cannoned off the post.

Ivory Coast went into halftime with a 2-0 lead thanks to Franck Kessie of AC Milan and Ibrahim Sangare of PSV.

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal made it 3-0 nine minutes after the break.

On the hour mark, however, Algeria fans saw a ray of hope when Youcef Belali was brought down in the box.

However, Mahrez’s left-footed effort was blasted low and hard into the bottom of the right-hand post, sending the keeper the wrong way.

Since October of last year, the City star hadn’t missed a game.

At Anfield, they were playing against Liverpool.

Algeria, the African Cup of Nations’ defending champion, was knocked out.

They were defeated 3-1 by Ivory Coast in their final group match.

(hashtag)bbcafcon(hashtag)AFCON2021 (hashtag)bbcafcon(hashtag)AFCON2021 (hashtag)AFCON2021

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Prior to Thursday’s miss, he had made all eight of his previous kicks.

After 13 minutes, Sofiane Bendebka pulled one back for Algeria, but it was not enough to save a point.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.

As a result of the result, Algeria finished last in Afcon Group E, while Ivory Coast advanced as group winners.

Despite Mahrez’s disappointment, City fans will be relieved to see their star forward return.

This season, the winger has 13 goals and five assists in 25 games across all competitions.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS