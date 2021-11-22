Watch Roma’s Afena-Gyan leap on Mourinho in celebration after scoring twice in a win, including a STUNNER.

In a 2-0 victory over Genoa, JOSE MOURINHO’S Roma got back on track with a SENSATIONAL double from teenager Felix Afena-Gyan.

With the game still goalless in the 74th minute, the 18-year-old came on and made an immediate impact.

What a perfect time to score your first Roma goal!

In Genoa, 18-year-old Felix Afena-Gyan comes off the bench to score a crucial late goal for Mourinho’s team pic.twitter.comD2qUWgcbVj

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, a former Arsenal midfielder, sped through the Genoa defense in the 82nd minute before sliding in the substitute to score from close range.

And Afena-Gyan went all out to celebrate his first Roma goal by storming over to the touchline and grabbing Mourinho.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham manager reacted angrily, telling his players to remain calm and focused.

But in stoppage time, Afena-Gyan gave his manager a magical moment to seal the victory.

The Ghanaian pounced on a loose ball midway inside Genoa’s half and unleashed a venomous effort into the top corner.

Mourinho handed Afena-Gyan his Roma debut last month, a far cry from his days as a Ghanaian schoolboy.

Oh, my, my, my, my, my, my, my, my, my!

Felix Afena-Gyan scores an absolute thunderbolt to give Roma the victory.

The 18-year-old scored two goals in 12 minutes! pic.twitter.comgLsLPYdOk

After scoring six goals in five games for Roma’s U19s, he caught the attention of Mourinho’s first team and has now officially made his debut for the club.

He has two goals and a game-changing impact sub appearance against Cagliari in his three appearances so far.

Last month, Mourinho mentioned him in a post on Instagram after a game, writing: “Game over… 3 points… Nice food (can’t go to dressing room) and one more kid Felix Afena-Gyan.”

“He is a great coach, especially with young players,” Afena-Gyan previously said of Mourinho to journalist Gianluca di Marzio.

He is a coach who motivates and encourages you, and I admire him greatly.

“He pushes and encourages you to do what he wants, to give your all every day, and to improve.”

That our friendship is based on my dedication to each training session and my hard work on the field.

“I’m sure the coach wouldn’t have mentioned me in an Instagram photo like he did if I didn’t work as hard as I do.”

