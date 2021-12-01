Watch Ronaldinho, 41, score a hat-trick in an exhibition match with his son, including a stunning lob.

In an exhibition match against Brazilian Ronaldo’s son, Ronaldinho scored a hat-trick, including a stunning lob.

The Brazilian legend took part in a year-end match with comedian Carlinhos Maia.

Ronaldo de Assis Moreira (@ronaldinho) shared a post.

The crowd at the Estadio Rei Pele was entertained by a mix of former footballers, athletes, and artists.

But, of course, Ronaldinho was the most entertaining of them all.

A fascinating hat-trick from the former Ballon d’Or winner.

His third and final goal of the game was a spectacular chip over the goalkeeper’s head and into the far corner.

Ronaldo’s son Ronald was also in attendance, acting as a substitute for his father on the field.

He started alongside Ronaldinho but was substituted after failing to make an impact in the first half.

Ronaldinho was smiling as usual, and he appeared to be enjoying his time back in Brazil after serving a five-month prison sentence in Paraguay in 2020.

The 41-year-old was accused of entering the country with forged passports, along with his brother.

However, the duo claims they were duped.

