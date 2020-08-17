Watch rugby league star Tommy Makinson grab opponent by BALLS before being placed on report for ‘inappropriate contact’

RUGBY LEAGUE star Tommy Makinson grabbed an opponent by the BALLS in Super League today.

The St Helens winger was placed on report for the gruesome incident against Castleford Tigers.

Referee James Child decided Makinson should face the disciplinary panel for “inappropriate contact” as he was tackled by Liam Watts.

Cameras appeared to show England ace Makinson using an illegal ‘squirrel grip’.

The Great Britain international certainly seemed to have a handful in shocking footage.

If found guilty of intentional contact, Makinson could be facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

Under the Rugby Football League’s sentencing guidelines, the offence would fall under the Grade F category.

And that could mean Makinson is slapped with a minimum EIGHT-GAME ban.

Saints won the match 10-0 thanks to a late Theo Fages try which finally saw off a spirited Castleford effort.

Fans were quick to lay into former Golden Boot winner Makinson’s antics on social media.

One said: “Tommy Makinson grabbing this game by the balls…literally.”

Another added: “F*** me how is Tommy Makinson still on the pitch.”